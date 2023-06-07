Rock Pool in Sydney Fills with Bright Green Liquid But Don't Panic About It

It was kind of like that terrifying product in pools that turns purple when someone urinates in it, but way less embarrassing.

Cronulla locals refused to swim in the green water because they feared it would be harmful.

Whilst it did resemble something insidious Mr Burns would make at his nuclear plant; it was actually completely innocuous.

The bright green liquid was actually natural fluorescent dye that was intentionally put into the pipes in order for experts to ascertain how well the water was flowing.

The dye itself naturally degrades when exposed to sunlight, so the eyesore is merely temporary, as opposed to the permanent nature of the humiliation one would feel after standing in a cloud of purple at the local swimming pool.

So you can relax, Sydney; this dye will not make you die.