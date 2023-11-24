Rock n' Roll Roo Declared Funniest Animal At Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards

The comical kangaroo, spotted in a wildflower field and captured in a pose resembling an air guitarist rocking out, stole the hearts of judges, who hailed it as the overall winner of the competition.

Reflecting on the day he took the photo in 2021, Moore said that he was dedicated to capturing the perfect shot despite being ravaged by ticks.

"When I saw this roo striking their air guitar pose, it immediately brought a smile to my face, and I knew that I had captured something really special."

The competition's judging panel agreed, declaring the image encompassed a "happy vibe and feel-good factor", essential qualities of comedy wildlife photography.

Outshining 5,300 submissions from 85 countries, Moore was awarded a safari tour in the Masai Mara, Kenya. Hopefully, the African landscape will provide photographers with plenty of opportunities to capture more animals in hilarious situations.

''Air Guitar Roo' isn't the only brilliant picture on display. Other category winners included an otter striking a ballerina pose and a lounging monkey dubbed 'The Rainforest Dandy'.