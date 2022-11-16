Robot teachers Could Soon Be Rolled Out In NSW To Alleviate The Workload Of Marking Papers

It’s not quite the dystopian setting where human teachers are replaced by machines and children cower at their desks for being shot by a laser beam by a substitute cyborg, but we’re getting there, I think.

This new initiative, which was heavily resisted by teacher’s unions back in 2017, comes as NSW Teachers Federation and Independent Education Union are pushing for a pay rise because currently, a teacher's workload is too high.

And, of course, researchers are arguing that the best way to reduce that workload is to have robots doing their marking.

“Automated Essay Scoring could potentially alleviate aspects of teachers’ workload at a time when teacher attrition is historically high and teacher recruitment historically low,” says Prof Kalervo Gulson, insisting that Australia should follow in the footsteps of Europe and begin using the system and educating teachers on how it works.

“We know teachers are already experiencing heavy workloads, and this new technology could help ease the pressure, so long as the implementation doesn’t create even more work.”

One fear is that students will adapt and become formulaic in their approach to writing essays in an attempt to master the algorithm of the machines and achieve top marks.

If they can work out how to go viral on TikTok then yeah, I’m pretty sure by the end of the first term, they’ll be getting A’s from the robots.

A study also suggested that guidelines should distinguish between high and low-stakes tests so a child’s future wasn’t entirely left to the algorithm.

Let’s just hope they work out a way to make these machines completely hack-proof, or we’ll have a generation of dishonest morons, who somehow end with careers in computer programming.