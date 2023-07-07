Robodebt Royal Commission Report Slams Former Government Leaders For "Incompetence And Cowardice"

After 9 weeks of hearings and more than 100 witnesses, the Robodebt Royal Commission handed down its findings today. The bombshell report recommends civil and even criminal prosecutions.

Robodebt, the automated debt recovery system which saw over 400,000 welfare recipients illegally pursued over false debts, is described in the report as a "massive failure of public administration" caused by "venality, incompetence and cowardice".

A tragedy that could see charges laid against a group including former ministers, public servants, even ex-prime ministers.

Up to 20 architects of the Robodebt scheme were recommended for civil and criminal prosecutions after the Royal Commission today found dishonesty and collusion were at the heart of it.

The identity of those 20, for now, remains a mystery so as not to prejudice any future cases. But some big names could be in the firing line.

Commissioner Catherine Holmes found former Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who launched the scheme as Social Services Minister in 2015, gave untrue evidence to the commission and "allowed cabinet to be misled" over the legality of Robodebt.

Former Human Services minister Alan Tudge was accused of an "abuse of power" for his "reprehensible" leaking of welfare recipients' private information.

Former Minister for Government Services, Stuart Robert, was criticised for knowingly making false statements in his defence of the scheme.

While the Commissioner found former Social Services Minister Christian Porter could not rationally have thought the scheme was legal.

For Jenny Miller and Kath Madgwick, who lost their sons to the scheme, today's findings are cold comfort.

"Jarrod was my only child; his friends and that have been devastated," Kath told Sky News.

"For me, it's the hardest thing I've ever had to do. I lost my purpose in my life; he was my joy and everything. And that's gone now."

"We know this can be the pushing point for people taking their own lives. It's important we listen and learn. It's not hard to put in safeguards to ensure this never happens to someone again."

Victims have been told there'll be no more compensation, with the Commissioner insisting the money would be better spent lifting the current welfare rates.

Among her other 57 recommendations? More face-to-face customer service, reducing stigma for welfare recipients, and communicating in clear, plain

language. The government has vowed this will never happen again, with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese addressing today's press conference, "My government will be committed to not just putting this report on a shelf but making sure that it can never happen again."

Rick Morton from the Saturday Paper told The Project, “This is not an accident, this is not misadventure. This was a scheme that was designed as a hunter’s trap to trap people, and to do so in the most efficient way possible. And it did exactly what was intended.”

When asked if it was clear who’s fault it was for the Robodebt scandal, he said, “It’s as clear as it can be.”

“The Commission was clear that Scott Morrison was the minister responsible for shepherding this through Cabinet.

“He allowed Cabinet to be misled through his own kind of pathological incuriosity about the legal advice in the legislative framework.

“The reason he is so strong in his denial is because they're asking him to take responsibility. And he’s not been fond of it in his career and his certainly not fond of it in this matter.”

If you find yourself in need of help, Lifeline is available 24/7 on 13 11 14.