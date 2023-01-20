Robert Pattinson Went On A Potato Cleanse Diet To Get In Shape For The Batman

“I ate nothing but potatoes for two weeks as a detox. Just boiled potatoes and Himalayan pink salt.”

“Apparently, it’s a cleanse… you definitely lost weight.”

He added, “I was like, ‘Oh there’s a diet where you just eat charcuterie boards and cheese all the time?’ But I didn’t realise that you can’t have beer as it completely defeats the purpose.”

In an interview with ES Magazine, the 36-year-old Londoner discussed his discomfort about being a “sex symbol”, and the pressure that men face to look a certain way.

“It’s very, very easy to fall into that pattern as well, even if you’re just watching your calorie intake; it’s extraordinarily addictive - and you don’t quite realise how insidious it is until it’s too late.”

He also admitted that he didn’t really work out for the role, stating that he didn’t believe being ripped for Batman was all that important.

“I think if you’re working out all the time, you’re part of the problem. You set a precedent. No one was doing this in the 70’s. Even James Dean - he wasn’t exactly ripped.”

These comments got him in trouble, admitting that they “came back to haunt him.”

“I just always think it’s really embarrassing to talk about how you’re working out. ‘You’re playing Batman. You have to work out.”

He told ES magazine, “I got in so much trouble for saying that I don’t even work out, even from my trainer, who was like, ‘Why would you say that?’”

The actor is currently in the middle of shooting Mickey 17, with Parasite director Bong Joon-ho.