Robert Pattinson Has Been Cast As A Serial Killer In An Upcoming Netflix Film

The Batman actor Robert Pattinson has been cast as a serial killer in an upcoming Netflix comedy film.

He will lead in Average Height, Average Build, directed by Adam McKay.

The story follows a serial killer who persuades a political lobbyist to change laws that will allow the killer to get away with murder more easily, according to Deadline.

The Twilight actor will be amongst a star-studded cast, including Robert Downey Jr., Forest Whitaker, Amy Adams and Danielle Deadwyler.

Amy Adams will be playing the lobbyist, while Robert Downey Jnr will be playing a retired cop trying to stop the serial killer.

The film’s director, Mckay, has had great success with the Netflix movie Don’t Look Up, and the drama series Succession. He has also directed comedies Stepbrothers, Anchorman and The Big Short.

