Robert Pattinson And Suki Waterhouse Welcome First Baby Together

The pair were spotted walking through LA this week, with a pink stroller. Neither has confirmed the gender or name of the baby.

Waterhouse was last seen on February 24, when she went for a walk with Pattinson while being heavily pregnant.

She announced her pregnancy at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico in November, showing off her baby bump.

"I thought I'd wear something sparkly today to distract you from something else I've got going on," she told the crowd, while gesturing towards her stomach.

"I'm not sure if it's working."

Waterhouse and Pattinson have been together for nearly six years, and according to People magazine, they became engaged in December 2023.