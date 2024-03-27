The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Robert Pattinson And Suki Waterhouse Welcome First Baby Together

Robert Pattinson And Suki Waterhouse Welcome First Baby Together

Robert Pattinson has welcomed his first baby with his fiance, Suki Waterhouse.

The pair were spotted walking through LA this week, with a pink stroller. Neither has confirmed the gender or name of the baby.

Waterhouse was last seen on February 24, when she went for a walk with Pattinson while being heavily pregnant.

She announced her pregnancy at the Corona Capital Festival in Mexico in November, showing off her baby bump.

"I thought I'd wear something sparkly today to distract you from something else I've got going on," she told the crowd, while gesturing towards her stomach.

"I'm not sure if it's working."

Waterhouse and Pattinson have been together for nearly six years, and according to People magazine, they became engaged in December 2023.

Six Dead After Cargo Ship Causes Baltimore’s Key Bridge To Collapse
NEXT STORY

Six Dead After Cargo Ship Causes Baltimore’s Key Bridge To Collapse

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Six Dead After Cargo Ship Causes Baltimore’s Key Bridge To Collapse

    Six Dead After Cargo Ship Causes Baltimore’s Key Bridge To Collapse

    It’s a horrific accident that’s rocked the United States, and shut down a critical seaport.
    Why Aussie Women Love Going To Bunnings Warehouse

    Why Aussie Women Love Going To Bunnings Warehouse

    It turns out Aussie women are getting off the dating apps and heading to Bunnings instead to find true love.
    Canberra Gets Honourable Mention On List Of World’s Most Boring Destinations

    Canberra Gets Honourable Mention On List Of World’s Most Boring Destinations

    Australia’s capital city has received an “honourable mention” on the top 10 list of the most boring cities in the world.
    Daughter Shaves Head To Support Mum With Cancer Diagnosis

    Daughter Shaves Head To Support Mum With Cancer Diagnosis

    A WA mum fighting ovarian cancer was delivered an emotional surprise when her daughter took hold of the razor and used it on herself to show her support.
    UK Cadbury Shop Sparks Outrage By Selling 'Gesture Eggs'

    UK Cadbury Shop Sparks Outrage By Selling 'Gesture Eggs'

    A UK Cadbury shop has sparked outrage after seemingly dropping the term 'Easter' from their advertising material, instead running promotions for 'gesture eggs'.