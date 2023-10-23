Robert Irwin To Join Julia Morris As Co-Host Of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! Australia

The wildlife warrior said it will be a “wild ride” when he's in South Africa for the show’s milestone 10th season.

"It’s a huge honour to be the new co-host of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!. I can’t wait to plunge back into the incredible African jungle and introduce our celebrities to the magnificent wildlife that call the jungle home,” Robert said.

“Most of all, I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to work alongside the incredibly kind and talented Julia Morris. Crikey! This is going to be a wild ride!"

Julia Morris said she is “absolutely overjoyed” at the new appointment.

“Audiences will be peaking at how much fun we have in store. You might think Robert and I are an unlikely duo, but it turns out we’re a magical combination! Season 10, here we come!”

The newest batch of celebrities will be put to the test in 2024, with the show going bigger and better than ever before for the 10th season.