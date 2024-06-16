Robert Irwin Threatens Legal Action Over One Nation Cartoon

Irwin was satirically depicted alongside children’s cartoon character Bluey in the latest episode of Hansons Please Explain cartoon, titled ‘The State of Queensland’.

In the episode, Irwin and Bluey explore ‘the state of Queensland’, critiquing political issues in the state, such as health care wait times, youth crime rates and the housing shortage.

Shortly after the episode was published online, FC Lawyers representing Irwin sent a cease and desist letter to StepMates Studios, the production team behind the cartoon series.

“Your actions constitute defamation and involve the unauthorised and deceptive use of our client’s image,” lawyer Zoe Naylor alleged in the cease-and-desist letter.

“We will commence legal action against you if you do not take down the video immediately.”

Irwin and Bluey were recently announced as the faces of a Queensland state government tourism campaign.

Hanson has responded by telling Irwin to “lighten up”.

The video is currently still available to watch online.