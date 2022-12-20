The Project

Robert Irwin Tears Up At Emotional Birthday Message From His Late Father, Steve Irwin

Robert Irwin has received an emotional birthday video tribute from his father at Australia Zoo for his 19th birthday.

Tragically, Robert was just three years old when his father, Steve Irwin, passed away after being injured by a stingray in 2006 at the age of just 44.

Losing his father did not stop him from following in his dad's footsteps, and he is a prevalent wildlife warrior at Australia Zoo.

The message consisted of footage of Steve discussing Robert's birth and his hope that he would grow into the next crocodile hunter.

Steve explained that while he was doing important work with wildlife, he acknowledged that he might die tomorrow.

The footage then cuts to Robert doing exactly what his dad dreamed he would.

In response to the clip, Robert jokes: "Making me cry on my birthday."

"It means the absolute world," he continued. "I just think it's such a privilege, personally and as a family, to continue the legacy of dad.

"He gave his life, quite literally, for wildlife conservation and to make the world a better place."

"I just hope he'd be proud," he said, "and I hope I can find my own way and continue a legacy that is so profound."

Watch the clip here:

