Robert Irwin Shocks The Nation As He Tries Coffee The First Time Aged 19

Robert filmed himself struggling to make a coffee at the cafe of his family-run wildlife reserve, Australia Zoo on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast.

“Get your coffee order ready next time you visit. It might not be right, but I’ll try my best,” he promised.

Struggling to do the basics like grinding the beans and frothing the milk, Robert confessed, “To give you some context, I’ve never had a coffee before. I’m not even kidding; this is my first time ever having a coffee, and I’ve made it.”

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one saying that Robert appears to be more nervous frothing the milk than he does feeding the crocodiles.

And while many were unimpressed with his barista capabilities, some were very impressed, maybe even jealous, of his natural zest for life. “So what you’re saying is that you’re naturally this chirpy? Without caffeine?? Couldn’t be me,” one person said.

Robert ended the video by taking a sip of the coffee and announcing that he loved it, while his facial expressions suggested he in fact, did not love it at all.