Robert Irwin Emotional After Releasing Baby Turtle Species Father Steve Irwin Discovered

Irwin, 19, posted a video of himself holding a baby Irwin’s turtle. The species ‘Elseya Irwini’ was discovered by his father in the early 1990s.

“This is one of the highlights of my entire life. And one of the most special moments ever for Australia Zoo.

“This is the very first ‘Elseya Irwini’ or Irwin’s Turtle ever hatched for any zoological facility anywhere in the world.

“This species is a turtle that dad originally discovered out in the wild.”

The video shows Robert releasing the tiny baby turtle into a brand-new pond. “This is so surreal. All the stories from Dad about how beautiful they are... I don’t get emotional about much,” he says as he holds back tears.

“You tearing up? Dad would be really proud, mate,” a man says off camera.

“Dad would be stoked with that... we did it,” Irwin says as he fist-bumps the person off-camera.