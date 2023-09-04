Robert Irwin Celebrates Father's Day With Beautiful Throwback Video Of Steve Irwin

It's the 17th anniversary of Steve Irwin's passing following a deadly stingray encounter in September 2006.

Bindi, 25, and Robert, 19, posted memories of their father, the beloved Australian TV personality and zookeeper.

"Today is Father's Day here in Australia," Robert wrote on Father's Day. "Days like this are filled with so many different emotions, but above all, I choose to make it a happy day to remember the best moments with the best dad." The Instagram post had a montage of heartwarming videos of Robert and his dad.

"Dad is SO. PROUD. OF. YOU," Bindi replied in the comment section. Robert was only 2 years old when his father passed away. "He's always with us. Love you."

Many stars and fans commented on the beautiful post to send their thoughts and say how much the Crocodile Hunter meant to them. Aussie icon Magda Szubanski, who appeared in the the 2002 movie Crocodile Hunter: Collision Course, said, "Oh, and how he adored you kids!! I'll never forget the love beaming from his eyes."

"He inspired millions," one person wrote.

"What an amazing dad you had. And his love and pride for you all is so evident in the videos, but know that he's always with you as you walk in his footsteps, carrying on his legacy of animal advocacy," another fan wrote. "You and Bindi and Terri are the best kind of human beings. Thank you for sharing your lives and memories of your dad with us."