The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Robert Irwin Calls Dad Steve Irwin ‘Biggest Inspiration’ In Moving Father’s Day Post

Robert Irwin Calls Dad Steve Irwin ‘Biggest Inspiration’ In Moving Father’s Day Post

Robert Irwin shared an adorable photo of his baby self being held by late Australian icon Steve Irwin, calling his dad his “biggest inspiration” in a touching Father’s Day post.

Taking to his social media accounts to share the beautiful photo, Robert captioned the photo, “Thanks for always being my biggest inspiration through life, love you Dad.”

Robert was only two years old when his father died.

Terri Irwin commented on the post, writing, “He loved you so very much.”

The beautiful post comes after Robert Irwin threatened legal action over his depiction in One Nation leader Pauline Hanson’s cartoon comedy series.

Irwin was satirically depicted alongside children’s cartoon character Bluey in the latest episode of Hansons Please Explain cartoon, titled ‘The State of Queensland’.

In the episode, Irwin and Bluey explore ‘the state of Queensland’, critiquing political issues in the state, such as health care wait times, youth crime rates and the housing shortage.

Shortly after the episode was published online, FC Lawyers representing Irwin sent a cease and desist letter to StepMates Studios, the production team behind the cartoon series.

“Your actions constitute defamation and involve the unauthorised and deceptive use of our client’s image,” lawyer Zoe Naylor alleged in the cease-and-desist letter.

“We will commence legal action against you if you do not take down the video immediately.”

Irwin and Bluey were recently announced as the faces of a Queensland state government tourism campaign.

Hanson has responded by telling Irwin to “lighten up”.

The video is currently still available to watch online.

Stevie Nicks Confirms There Is ‘No Chance’ Of Fleetwood Mac Will Reform
NEXT STORY

Stevie Nicks Confirms There Is ‘No Chance’ Of Fleetwood Mac Will Reform

Advertisement

Related Articles

Stevie Nicks Confirms There Is ‘No Chance’ Of Fleetwood Mac Will Reform

Stevie Nicks Confirms There Is ‘No Chance’ Of Fleetwood Mac Will Reform

Steve Nicks has confirmed there is no future for Fleetwood Mac after the death of band member Christine McVie.
Victoria Raises Age Of Criminal Responsibility From 10 To 12

Victoria Raises Age Of Criminal Responsibility From 10 To 12

Victoria will become the first Australian state to raise the age of criminal responsibility to 12 as long-awaited legislation arrives.
Tonga Olympian J.J. Rice Dies In Diving Accident

Tonga Olympian J.J. Rice Dies In Diving Accident

Kite foil sailor J.J. Rice, who was to represent Tonga at the Paris Olympics, has died in a diving accident. He was 18.
Virgin Australia Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Bird Strike Causes Engine Fire

Virgin Australia Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Bird Strike Causes Engine Fire

Passengers stranded in New Zealand after a plane engine burst into flames will return to Australia on new flights, as a flyer recounted the initial panic shortly after take-off.
Liberal Senator Hollie Hughes Says Women Have ‘Bias’ Against Them Over Menopause Leave

Liberal Senator Hollie Hughes Says Women Have ‘Bias’ Against Them Over Menopause Leave

Liberal senator Hollie Hughes has slammed proposed menopause leave, saying it will lead to employers becoming reluctant to hire women due to “bias”.