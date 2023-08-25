The Project

Robert Irwin And Girlfriend Rorie Buckey Stun Fans With First Post As Couple

Robert Irwin and his girlfriend Rorie Buckey have left fans loving their first photo together, which has been posted on social media for the first time.

While Buckey led a private life on social media, posting only of herself and her family. Her adventurous partner posted a photo of them together on Thursday, tagging Buckey in it.

Irwin, with 3.8 million followers, saw his post reach over 400,000 likes on Instagram. The photo also saw his girlfriend, Buckey, reach 10,000 followers as of today.

For keen-eyed followers of Buckey, some would've noticed she visited Australia Zoo not too long ago and posted many photos of her trip followed with the caption "Croc trip so far!"

At the time, most would've believed it was just a typical holiday post, but her relationship with Robert Irwin all but confirmed it seemed it was an early tease to their relationship.

Bindi Irwin was in full support of her brother's relationship, with her writing "Love you both!" in the comments.

