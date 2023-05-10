The Project

Robert De Niro Welcomes Seventh Child At The Age Of 79

Robert De Niro has revealed he has welcomed his seventh child.

The Oscar-winning actor, 79, shared the news during a recent interview with ET Canada about his upcoming film About My Father.

Asked about being a father of six, he corrected the reporter, saying: "Seven, actually ... I just had a baby."

De Niro stars alongside Sebastian Maniscalco in About My Father, about a man encouraged by his fiancee to bring his father along to spend a holiday weekend with her wealthy and eccentric family.

Asked about his own experiences of fatherhood, De Niro told ET Canada: "I don't think I've ever been a cool father.

"I'm OK. My kids disagree with me at times, they're respectful.

"My daughter is 11 and she gives me grief sometimes and I argue with her and adore her.

"With my youngest now there will be more to come but that's, you know - that's what it is."

De Niro has six other children: Drena, Raphael, Aaron, Julian, Elliot and Helen.

The veteran actor added that sometimes he has to be "stern about stuff" with his children.

"I mean, there's no way around it with kids. I don't like to have to lay down the law and stuff like that. But, (sometimes) you just have no choice," he told ET Canada.

"And any parent ... would say the same thing. You always want to do the right thing by the children and give them the benefit of the doubt but sometimes you can't."

Representatives for De Niro have been approached for comment.

Civil Jury Finds Donald Trump Sexually Abused Woman 30 Years Ago

A civil jury in New York has unanimously found that former U.S. President Donald Trump sexually abused magazine columnist E Jean Carroll in a department store dressing room almost 30 years ago.
