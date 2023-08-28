The Project

Robbie Williams Sings Ange Postecoglou’s Praises After Stunning Start To Premier League Season

Ange Postecoglou has found a new fan in Robbie Williams after the musician took to Instagram to declare his support for the Australian coach of Tottenham.

Postecoglou has had a strong start with the Spurs, taking the team to back-to-back victories in recent weeks. 

The first Australian to lead a team in England’s Premier League, Ange is facing a wave of support from Spurs fans, including pop music icon Robbie Williams. 

The star posted a rendition of his hit song Angels, with lyrics altered in celebration of the Spurs manager, singing, “Through it all, we’ll play the way we want to, with Big Ange Postecoglou.” 

William listed off ex-spurs managers Mauricio Pochettino, Antonio Conte, Jose Mourinho and Christian Gross before declaring, “I’m loving Big Ange instead”.

William’s finished the song with the lyrics, “Guess I’m a Spurs fan now, then.”

 
View this post on Instagram
 

A post shared by Robbie Williams (@robbiewilliams)

