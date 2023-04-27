The Project

Robbie Williams Has Revealed His Sex Life Is Not So Sexy Anymore

I guess he’s loving angels instead.

Pop Star Robbie Williams has revealed that he and his wife are not getting frisky in the bedroom anymore.

Robbie and his wife, Ayda Field, got married back in 2010. Since then, they’ve had four little ones, and I guess between raising kids and being a pop star, Robbie has had very little time to be intimate.

But it doesn’t seem to be a problem; Robbie is cool with it, as he told the Sun: “No sex in a marriage is only a problem if you’re on different pages; if one person wants it, and the other doesn’t; if you have different expectations or requirements.”

He also opened up about his testosterone use and how that made him a bit more of a firecracker in the bedroom.

“But the sex we had when I was on testosterone was incredible; it was all the time. We were insatiable. It goes to show how into each other we really are, though, because when I was on it, we couldn’t take our hands off each other.”

But is his wife happy with their sexless marriage? Sounds like from Robbie’s stories, she’s still keen to get freaky, while Robbie is more interested in fruit.

“Sometimes now, though, Ayda will turn to me on the sofa and say, ‘We should do sex,’ and I’m sitting there eating a tangerine and just sort of shrug. So, ya know, sometimes we try.”

Maybe Robbie needs to put down the tangerine and entertain his wife more.

