The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Robbie Wiliams Pauses Show After Three Songs Because Of “Long-COVID”

Robbie Wiliams Pauses Show After Three Songs Because Of “Long-COVID”

Superstar Robbie Williams only managed to get through four songs at a recent music festival in the Netherlands, explaining to fans he is feeling exhausted due to “long-covid”.

Musician Robbie Williams was performing at the Pinkpop festival in the Netherlands when he suddenly asked his band to stop playing.

The former Take That singer appeared to be out of breath as his band launched into the next song, announcing to his band, “No, stop, stop” before they continued.

“I’m f**ked. I’m f**ked. It’s long Covid; I’ve got long Covid. It’s not my f**king age, you f**kers,” Williams was heard joking to the crowd.

According to media outlet AD, Williams struggled throughout the show, mainly leaving the choruses to his backup singers and the audience and avoiding singing the verses as much as he could.

Williams has had two reported run-ins with covid, with the latest coming in January 2021.

Restaurant Posts Note Warning Customers They Don't Cater For Allergies
NEXT STORY

Restaurant Posts Note Warning Customers They Don't Cater For Allergies

Advertisement

Related Articles

Restaurant Posts Note Warning Customers They Don't Cater For Allergies

Restaurant Posts Note Warning Customers They Don't Cater For Allergies

A Canadian restaurant has sent a stern warning to those with allergies, explaining that they will refuse "privileged" customers who want to "customise or modify" their food.
World's Two Richest Men Seen Having Lunch Together And We Wonder Who Paid…

World's Two Richest Men Seen Having Lunch Together And We Wonder Who Paid…

In what was sure to be a “please allow me to pay” lunch, the two richest people on the planet, Elon Musk and Bernard Arnault, met up in Paris recently for lunch.
Aussies Set To Pay For Visa Waiver To Enter UK

Aussies Set To Pay For Visa Waiver To Enter UK

If there’s one thing Aussies are bang up for, it’s sinking pints. But if there’s another thing Aussies are bang up for, it’s sinking pints in the UK.
Blockade Australia Activists Shut Down Coal Ports In Melbourne, Newcastle and Brisbane

Blockade Australia Activists Shut Down Coal Ports In Melbourne, Newcastle and Brisbane

Anti-coal activists have launched coordinated attacks on coal shipments and road traffic in three states to protest a lack of action on climate change.
Lorde Shares Supportive Texts From Taylor Swift Sent Following Album Release

Lorde Shares Supportive Texts From Taylor Swift Sent Following Album Release

New Zealand pop singer Lorde has shared screenshots of text messages from Taylor Swift on the anniversary of the release of her second album ‘Melodrama’.