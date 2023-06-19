Robbie Wiliams Pauses Show After Three Songs Because Of “Long-COVID”

Musician Robbie Williams was performing at the Pinkpop festival in the Netherlands when he suddenly asked his band to stop playing.

The former Take That singer appeared to be out of breath as his band launched into the next song, announcing to his band, “No, stop, stop” before they continued.

“I’m f**ked. I’m f**ked. It’s long Covid; I’ve got long Covid. It’s not my f**king age, you f**kers,” Williams was heard joking to the crowd.

According to media outlet AD, Williams struggled throughout the show, mainly leaving the choruses to his backup singers and the audience and avoiding singing the verses as much as he could.

Williams has had two reported run-ins with covid, with the latest coming in January 2021.