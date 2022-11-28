Rita Ora Says The Obsessions With The Relationships Of Female Stars Is A Sexist Double-Standard

In an interview with Louis Theroux, Ora opened up about her dating life but criticised the amount of media attention dedicated to it.

"I love love, I love being in love, it's amazing and so fun, who doesn't?" she said.

"I live life to the fullest. I'm an extremely passionate person when it comes to love, but I don't base my life on relationships. I don't base my moments on, 'Oh, I'll remember this because of that relationship', that's just an addition to my life.

"I've always been very adamant on focusing on me and my work." The singer continued by calling out the double-standards women faced.

"Look, we are women. Men don't get asked, 'Oh, you've had 100 boyfriends or girlfriends. Sometimes they do, but the majority of the time they don't,” she said.

"It comes with the territory, it's part of the world that you're in."

Ora’s latest relationship with filmmaker Taika Waititi has been in the headlines recently after the pair were both spotted wearing rings, fueling rumours they had gotten married.

The couple, who have been together since March 2021, have not commented on their rumoured marriage.