Risky Alcohol Consumption And Illicit Drug Use Amongst Young Women Spikes

The Australian Institute of Health and Welfare's National Drug Strategy Household Survey 2022-23 has revealed that young women are now as likely to use illicit drugs as their male counterparts for the first time.

Illicit Drug Use

In the past 12 months, 18 per cent of those surveyed had taken illegal drugs, and 47 per cent had taken an illegal substance in their lifetime.

The survey also showed that the use of hallucinogens and ketamine had both spiked from 1.6 per cent to 2.4 per cent, and 0.9 per cent to 1.4 per cent, respectively.

Marijuana and cocaine usage between 2019 and 2022-23 remained the same at 11.5 per cent and 4.5 per cent, respectively.

Ecstasy (3% to 2.1%), non-prescribed pain relief and opioid usage (2.7% to 2.2%) also dropped.

"Males have historically been more likely to use illicit drugs than females, however, 2022–2023 was the first time since monitoring began that females aged 18–24 were as likely to use illicit drugs as males of the same age," AIHW spokesperson Dr Gabrielle Phillips said.

Risky Alcohol Consumption

The survey also found that more young women are engaged in risky alcohol consumption, narrowing the gap between young men. In the age group of 18-24, the number of women engaging in risky alcohol consumption jumped from 35 per cent in 2019 to 40 per cent in 2022-23.

Men in the same age group dropped from 47 per cent in 2019 to 45 per cent from 2022-23.

Overall, the number of Australians who drink alcohol at risky levels has remained the same.

"Despite updated guidelines to reduce alcohol-related harms, the proportion of people in Australia who drink alcohol at risky levels has not changed since 2019," Dr Phillips said.

The revised guidelines define drinking at "risky levels" as drinking more than 10 standard drinks a week or more than four standard drinks in a single day at least once a month.

Cigarette and E-cigarette Usage

Cigarette smoking amongst younger Aussies has dropped below 10 per cent for the first time, while smoking rates have remained stable in Aussies aged 60 and above.

Vaping and e-cigarette usage has nearly tripled in those aged 14 and above from 2.5 per cent to 7 per cent.

Vape usage quadrupled in the 18-24 age group, jumping from 5.3 per cent to 21 per cent, while it increased over five-fold amongst 14-17 age group from 1.8 per cent to 9.7 per cent.

The reasons for e-cigarette usage between the different age groups was also quite varied. Young people were more likely to try vapes out of curiosity while older Australians used them as a tool to quit smoking.