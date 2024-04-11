The Project

Rishi Sunak Apologises For Wearing Adidas Sambas

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has apologised for wearing Adidas Sambas after many social media users accused him of ruining the popular shoe.

Sunak was seen wearing the streetwear staple in a Downing Street interview, with navy chinos and a white shirt and long black socks. 

Fans of the trendy trainer weren't happy to see the British PM rocking their shoe of choice, with many taking to social media to air their disdain.

One TikTok user declared the trend dead, saying, "He's killed sambas," while another said, "Literally the day before, I was going to get the exact same ones he was wearing, now I'm put off for life". 

Speaking to LBC Radio, Sunak said, "I issue a fulsome apology to the Samba community," adding, "But, in my defence, I would say I have been wearing Adidas trainers including Sambas – and others, in fact – for many, many years. "

"The first pair my brother got for me many, many years ago – my first pair of fun Adidas trainers as a Christmas present. I haven't looked back since. So I've been a longtime devotee."

