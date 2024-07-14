Rise In Death Planning Parties To Reduce Funeral Stress

Tasmanian woman Dee Stokes told ABC News that she came up with the idea for the party whilst she was on a girls trip.

Dee had experienced the heart ache and challenges of having to organise a funeral for her twin sister. She says she wants people to be prepared so that loved ones aren't left with all the decisions, something she knows all too well to be “confronting and scary.”

“I'm envisioning a pot luck, even a camping trip, sitting around a bonfire sharing stories,” Stokes said.

Speaking on the passing of her twin sister, she added, “She hadn't really planned any of this stuff and none of us knew what to do. It was really confronting and scary and confusing for everybody.”

Stokes said the party is an opportunity to start the conversation, begin planning and exchanging ideas, and filling out the documents required in a relaxed setting with friends.

According to a report by insurance providers Australian Seniors, less than half of people aged 50 or over have funeral preparations in place. This is something Ms Stokes wants to change.

“I've made little gift bags with a whoopee cushion to remind people that death doesn't have to be all serious,” Stokes said, hopefully referring to the party and not the funeral itself.

Independent funeral director Bec Lyons was brought in to lead the party and provide information on funerals and death-care practices, including enduring guardian, power of attorney and advanced care directive. The party however did not discuss the deceased’s last will and testament.

And according to the Australian Seniors report, most people over the age of 50 believe funerals should be a celebration of a life and not a somber event of mourning, with many saying they want their funeral to in good humour and with no religious element at all.