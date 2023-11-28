Rise In COVID-19 Case Numbers Puts Expert On Alert For A COVID Christmas

The latest reporting period revealed COVID numbers had increased in all states and territories.

We're also being urged to ensure we're up to date with COVID vaccinations.

The two newest vaccines will be available from December 11.

Dr Norman Swan told The Project that over 5 million Australians are under-immunised.

“A lot of people are dropping off their vaccinations, other ones that they should be getting as well, so there is vaccination fatigue,” Dr Swan said.

“If you look at emergency department presentations, 35 per cent of people coming in with COVID are admitted,” he continued.

“This is not a mild virus, and death rates are going back up again.”