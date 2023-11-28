The Project

Rise In COVID-19 Case Numbers Puts Expert On Alert For A COVID Christmas

Rise In COVID-19 Case Numbers Puts Expert On Alert For A COVID Christmas

Experts remain concerned we're headed for a COVID Christmas, with figures showing that since August, case numbers have continued to rise.

The latest reporting period revealed COVID numbers had increased in all states and territories.

We're also being urged to ensure we're up to date with COVID vaccinations.

The two newest vaccines will be available from December 11.

Dr Norman Swan told The Project that over 5 million Australians are under-immunised. 

“A lot of people are dropping off their vaccinations, other ones that they should be getting as well, so there is vaccination fatigue,” Dr Swan said. 

“If you look at emergency department presentations, 35 per cent of people coming in with COVID are admitted,” he continued. 

“This is not a mild virus, and death rates are going back up again.”

