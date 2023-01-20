'Rip Off' Scrambled Egg Surcharge Shocks Café Customer

In a now-deleted Reddit post, the user posted an image of the menu, showing the $2 surcharge for the eggs to be scrambled.

"Why am I being charged $2 to have my eggs scrambled as opposed to other methods?"

The big breakfast meal called the "Whole Hog" is priced at $27.90.

One commenter explained, "extra labour and the place I work at does this. For poached eggs, they can keep a pot of water hot and boiling. For fried and scrambled eggs, they have to wash the pan every time."

"It's fairly common on a lot of breakfast menus in Adelaide. A lot of places don't even offer scrambled eggs because it slows down the line," one user shared.

This got some commenters heated, "If we're going fully user pays and micro-costing the menu, your glass of tap water should have a premium attached for the time it took to pour it, and the cappuccino should cost $4.05 to account for the 3-gram sprinkle of chocolate."

"What the hell, it's already extremely expensive as it is for a big brekkie wtf."

"It's just really distasteful/dishonest and tacky. Certainly not how I would do business."