Rio Tinto Settles On $1 Billion Tax Bill With The ATO

Multinational mining giant Rio Tinto settled a decade-long tax dispute with the ATO following an investigation of its Singapore marketing hub over a decade ago.

The settlement is one of the largest in Australian tax history, with the mining giant paying about $1 billion over and above its original tax filings, following in the path of other multinationals.

Rio Tinto will pay an additional $613 million for unpaid tax between 2010 and 2021, on top of $378 million it has paid back on amended assessments issued by the ATO, including interest and penalties.

The company was investigated by the ATO's Tax Avoidance Taskforce for using Singapore as a marketing hub of products, including aluminium and iron ore, to reduce Australian tax bills in a practice known as transfer pricing.

ATO Deputy Commissioner Rebecca Saint said importantly the settlement locks in future tax flows to Australia going forward. "This means that additional profits from the sale of Rio's Australian owned commodities will be taxed in Australia in the years to come," Ms Saint said on Wednesday.

The taskforce worked for the best part of a decade on audits on the settlement.

Rio Chief Financial Officer Peter Cunningham said the company was glad to have resolved the longstanding disputes and had gained certainty over future tax outcomes relating to its Singapore marketing arrangements. "Rio Tinto remains committed to our commercial activities in Singapore and the valuable role played by our centralised commercial team," Mr Cunningham said.

Rio has also reached agreement with Singapore in relation to transfer pricing for the same periods, ensuring it is not subject to double taxation.

AAP With The Project