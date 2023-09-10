The Project

Rihanna Reveals Unique Baby Name Of Second Child With A$AP Rocky

The superstar pair welcomed their second son, Riot Rose Mayers on August 1st.

The birth certificate, seen by People and a number of other sources, says the baby boy was welcomed into the world at Cedar Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles at 7:41 a.m. 

The Diamonds singer stunned the world back in February when she performed a mega mix of her greatest hits at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, all while pregnant with her second child. 

The musician turned beauty and fashion mogul was the first woman to ever perform at the halftime show while pregnant.

Rihanna, born Robyn Rihanna Fenty, and her partner A$AP, born Rakim Athelaston Mayers, have continued the R name tradition with both their children, their first son 15-month-old RZA Athelston Mayers, was born on May 13, 2022.

