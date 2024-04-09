Rideshare Company Ola Shutting Down Services Across Australia

An email was sent to customers saying from April 12 it would be “discontinuing operations”.

“This means that you will no longer be able to book any rides through your Ola app from that date,” the email read.

“You must not take any rides with any vehicle purporting to be an Ola vehicle or Ola driver from April 12 2024. Ola has not authorised any driver or any other party to use the Ola brand or provide rides on Ola’s behalf.”

Ola arrived in Australia in 2018 and aimed to be a major competitor to Uber.