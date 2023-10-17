Rick & Morty Returns With New Voice Actors Following Justin Roiland Controversy

Ian Cardoni and Harry Belden are the two new voice actors for Rick and Morty, respectively.

The names of the actors were not revealed until the show aired in the US on Adult Swim.

Rick and Morty showrunner Scott Marder, led the casting search and explained to The Hollywood Reporter that the goal was to find two actors that made the change as seamless as possible.

During the interview, Marder explained that the search took six months, listening to thousands of voice actors who were hoping to be chosen to be the voices for the cult classic TV show. Finding someone who sounded like Rick was difficult. “Rick was a lot harder than I expected.”

“No one sounded exactly like Rick. It was tricky. People had it in splashes, but once you bring them back in, they couldn’t do it conversationally, which is what we needed.”

“Ian was one of the first people I heard when the search began; he was in the first wave: “Mark that guy, he’s got major flashes of Rick,” which was awesome. We found Harry a lot later.”

Marder explained that they were willing and open-minded to work with anyone, anywhere around the globe in order to get the perfect actors. “If the perfect Morty lived in Norway, we were going to figure out how to work with the horrible time gap. We were trying to be open-minded.”

Roiland had been fired following allegations of domestic violence, grooming and inappropriate workplace behaviour. The domestic violence charges were dropped earlier this year.