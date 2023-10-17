The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Rick & Morty Returns With New Voice Actors Following Justin Roiland Controversy

Rick & Morty Returns With New Voice Actors Following Justin Roiland Controversy

Rick and Morty have returned to screens with two new voice actors following the controversy surrounding co-creator and voice actor of the titular characters, Justin Roiland.

Ian Cardoni and Harry Belden are the two new voice actors for Rick and Morty, respectively.

The names of the actors were not revealed until the show aired in the US on Adult Swim.

Rick and Morty showrunner Scott Marder, led the casting search and explained to The Hollywood Reporter that the goal was to find two actors that made the change as seamless as possible.

During the interview, Marder explained that the search took six months, listening to thousands of voice actors who were hoping to be chosen to be the voices for the cult classic TV show. Finding someone who sounded like Rick was difficult. “Rick was a lot harder than I expected.”

“No one sounded exactly like Rick. It was tricky. People had it in splashes, but once you bring them back in, they couldn’t do it conversationally, which is what we needed.”

“Ian was one of the first people I heard when the search began; he was in the first wave: “Mark that guy, he’s got major flashes of Rick,” which was awesome. We found Harry a lot later.”

Marder explained that they were willing and open-minded to work with anyone, anywhere around the globe in order to get the perfect actors. “If the perfect Morty lived in Norway, we were going to figure out how to work with the horrible time gap. We were trying to be open-minded.”

Roiland had been fired following allegations of domestic violence, grooming and inappropriate workplace behaviour. The domestic violence charges were dropped earlier this year.

New Research Reveals Granny Flats Could Be The Solution To Australia's Housing Crisis
NEXT STORY

New Research Reveals Granny Flats Could Be The Solution To Australia's Housing Crisis

Advertisement

Related Articles

New Research Reveals Granny Flats Could Be The Solution To Australia's Housing Crisis

New Research Reveals Granny Flats Could Be The Solution To Australia's Housing Crisis

The research by town planning platform Archistar, real estate construction lender Blackfort and analytics firm CoreLogic frames the humble granny flat as part of the solution to Australia's housing woes.
Jetstar Flight Delayed After Erratic Passenger Concerned Crew

Jetstar Flight Delayed After Erratic Passenger Concerned Crew

A Jetstar flight from Sydney was delayed after reports of a man acting erratically got into an argument about the Israel-Palestine conflict.
Clive Palmer’s Big, Expensive Boat Gets Stuck Off Singapore

Clive Palmer’s Big, Expensive Boat Gets Stuck Off Singapore

The Aussie businessman’s $40m super yacht has become stranded in shallow waters one kilometre from Sentosa Island.
Prestigious UK School Appoints AI Bot As Headteacher

Prestigious UK School Appoints AI Bot As Headteacher

Abigail Bailey, a bot designed to assist the human head teacher, is on hand at Cottesmore School in England, a top prep school with a lofty $62,000-a-year price tag.
Netflix Plans To Open Brick-And-Mortar Stores In 2025

Netflix Plans To Open Brick-And-Mortar Stores In 2025

Netflix has announced plans to open its first permanent brick-and-mortar stores in the US in 2025.