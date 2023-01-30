The Project

Rick Astley Sues Yung Gravy For Plagiarising ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’

British singer Rick Astley is suing rapper Yung Gravy over what he alleges is an impersonation of his voice from ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ in Yung Gravy’s recent single.

Rick Astley's 1987 global hit Never Gonna Give You Up has been featured in Yung Gravy's new single, Betty (Get Money).

A lawsuit has been launched against Yung Gravy and his record company, Universal Music Group's (UMG.AS) Republic Records, for the impersonation of Astley's voice. 

The rapper and his team claim the use of the underlying music in 'Never Gonna Give You Up' was written by Stock Aitkin and had been 'cleared' for the use of musical composition. 

They claim from this clearance; they created lyrics and music from the original song to create their own single. This process is known as 'interpolating'. 

In dispute of this, the BBC reports Astley's lawyers have stated, "A license to use the original underlying musical composition does not authorise the stealing of the artist's voice in the original recording."

The complaint was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court and stated Yung Gravy's song violated Astley's right of publicity.

They claim this was due to Yung Gravy featuring the singer Popnick, who imitated Astley's voice so accurately that listeners thought Astley was singing.

"In an effort to capitalise off of the immense popularity and goodwill of Mr. Astley, defendants … conspired to include a deliberate and nearly indistinguishable imitation of Mr. Astley's voice," the complaint said.

"The public could not tell the difference."

Take a listen for yourself;

