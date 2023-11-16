Richard Branson Gifts Virgin Australia Passengers A Free Cruise

Those on board the VA 1316 from Melbourne to Hobart were stunned after Branson himself told them that they had been gifted a cruise worth up to $7,000.

Branson had phoned in using FaceTime to tell the passengers about the Virgin Voyages cruise.

The cruise line will be launching in Australia in December, offering voyages around Australia and New Zealand.

This particular flight was chosen as it has the same route as the cruise ship, Resilient Lady. This will be the route the ship will travel on her Mermaiden Voyage.

"Well, today, you happen to be travelling on the same route as our Aussie MerMaiden Voyage," Branson is heard saying over the PA.

"To celebrate this milestone, I'm pleased to gift each adult on board a free Virgin Voyages cruise."

It has been reported that the cabin crew, baggage handlers and pilots on the flight were also included in the giveaway, with over $1 million gifted in total.