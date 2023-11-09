Rex Airline Employees Seen Having A BBQ On The Tarmac

The pair of Rex Airlines workers were filmed cooking up a storm, enjoying burgers and hotdogs on a portable electric grill just off the runway at Brisbane airport.

The set up comprised of office chairs and fold-out tables, and all the components necessary for a good old fashioned Aussie BBQ.

Rex said in a statement, “Rex is aware of the video and understands its humorous intent. However, the contracted Ground Handling Company who employed the staff involved has been advised of the need to find a suitable location for such events, lest they be misconstrued.”

I mean, it wasn’t on the runway, and the boys were in the shade. Seems like an ideal location to me.

The spokesperson added, “Further, and most importantly, the individuals were on a rostered meal break at the time, and no flights were affected. As a result, two key facts that were obviously not known by the individual who posted the video with captions attached.”

Well, yeah, we didn’t assume they were the pilots deciding to have an extended lunch.

Commenters on the post were fans; some were even apparently former employees.

“As a former employee, we did this all the time! It was the best,” one person wrote.

“I always fly Rex and they are always the nicest carrier for domestic and the fairest price, never had any delays so the ground crew deserve that BBQ,” one fan of the company added.

The workers looked to be having a blast and minding their own business. If anything, it’s slightly insulting that airline staff get better food than the passengers but honestly, they earned it, good on them.