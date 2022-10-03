Revolutionary New Hay Fever Tablet Changes Immune Cells To Fight Pollen Allergy

Hay fever, an allergic reaction triggered by grass pollen, affects one in five Australians. While thunderstorm asthma, which is also triggered by grass pollen and certain types of thunderstorms, can be fatal.

Researchers at Monash University in Melbourne have been researching a new prescription tablet that changes the memory of immune cells.

Twenty-seven Victorians with ryegrass pollen allergies were recruited and split into two groups.

One group was treated with standard therapies, such as antihistamines and nasal sprays.

The other group was treated with a daily tablet containing micro doses of pollen that were dissolved under the tongue during the four months leading up to the pollen season.

“Understanding these processes are key to developing new treatments and for producing ways to test whether these new treatments are working, by finding biomarkers of immunity,” said Menno van Zelm, who led the study at the Monash University Central Clinical School.

The results found the new treatment, known as sublingual immunotherapy, provided long-term effects by changing the person’s immune memory cells.

Patients who used the tablets reported to be still feeling the benefits nearly two years later.

The study was published in the journal Allergy and was a collaboration between Monash University, The ­Alfred’s Allergy Clinic and the Burnett Institute.