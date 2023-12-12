Review Into Police Mental Health Procedures Delayed

In August, a review was ordered into how the police respond to mental health callouts sparked by the deaths of four people in five months.

The infamous case of 95-year-old taser victim Clare Nowland, who was living with dementia, was among them.

As well as 41-year-old Steve Pampalian, 43-year-old Jesse Deacon, and 47-year-old Krista Kach.

Each was in the grips of a mental health crisis when they were fatally wounded or shot by NSW police.

Almost half of all deaths or serious injuries in NSW police operations are linked to mental health crises.

Last year, the force responded to 64,000 mental health incidents.

Yet after the police academy, officers receive no mandatory mental health response training.

In 2019, a four-day mental health training course was axed, and replaced with a pilot two-day course that was also later axed.

And now the mental health review, which was due at the end of November, has been delayed until next year.

At age 22, Courtney Topic was seen holding a knife outside a fast food outlet in Sydney’s West.

Just 41 seconds after police arrived, Courtney was dead after being fatally shot by one of the officers.

Courtney had undiagnosed schizophrenia; the coroner found she was most likely showing signs of severe psychosis, and her death could have been avoided.

Leesa Topic is the mother of Courtney, and she’s been campaigning for better police training in mental illness.

She told The Project the delay in the review following the axing of training courses was “abhorrent” and “disgusting”.

“People are still dying, I would've thought nine years down the track that NSW Police would want to fix this,” Leesa said.

“They need to be committed to make a difference, to save lives.

“It doesn’t bring my child back, it never will, but there are other people out there that have gone through it since and there will be other people that will go through it in the future and they might be police officers' children or brothers or sisters,” she continued.

“It’s not about bagging the police, it's about making a positive difference, getting the right training and saving lives.”