Review Finds Wealthier Australians Should Pay More For Aged Care To Ensure Everyone Can Access It

Wealthier Australians should pay more for their own aged care if the government wants to ensure everyone can access residential and in-home care when they grow old, a new review has found.

The overall wealth of older Australians is expected to increase with the proportion of people over 65 accessing the aged pension or other income support projected to decline by 15 per cent by the early 2060s, a review into the aged care system found.

The proportion of people on the full pension rate was likely to decrease due to increased superannuation and assets, it said.

However, there are still a large number of retired Australians without significant means, like pensioners who do not own their own homes.

The government currently funds about 75 per cent of residential aged care and 95 per cent of home care costs, but the tax base has continued to dwindle as the proportion of the working-age population declines and the ratio of older Australians - most of whom do not pay income tax - grows.

So, if it is to continue supporting Australians with limited means into old age, those with more savings should start paying more for their later life care to take pressure off the federal budget, the government-commissioned Aged Care Task Force recommends.

Though co-contributions have been made to aged care, these make up just five per cent of funding, which the report says is "extremely low" and will not support the projected growth in demand.

Reforms are needed to make the system more sustainable, said former NSW premier Mike Baird, who sat on the task force.

"It's not reasonable to think that the government can do all of that, there are constraints and demands across all parts of the budget," he said.

"So asking those who have the means to contribute more is a logical step and having a safety net for those that don't have the resources also provides some protection, so I think it's a good balance."

With AAP.

