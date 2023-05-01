Reusable Cups Are Falling In Popularity In Aussie Cafes

KeepCup founder Abigail Forsyth told The Age the sales of her company’s reusable cups are only 70 per cent of what they were before the COVID pandemic, largely in part to cafes banning the use of reusable cups.

“Customers used to tell us that there was a bit of a pressure,” she told The Age.

“They’d go into the cafe and if they didn’t have a reusable [cup], they’d get a bit of a dirty look. That sort of social pressure has lifted quite significantly. We’ve got to bring it back to the fore again.”

Forsyth also said the pandemic meant people “just got out of the habit” of using them.

“There’s a little bit of jadedness around because KeepCup’s whole concept is around personal responsibility: if you want to get a coffee, bring your reusable [cup],” she said.

KeepCup cornered the market when it launched, so much so its name is now synonymous with reusable cups, but another big name in the market, Frank Green, has also seen a reduction in their sales.

Frank Green founder Ben Young said the company has been able to expand off the back of its water bottle sales.

“For us as a percentage of the total business [reusable coffee cup sales] have reduced, but that is also because our water bottle sales are up 400 per cent year-on-year, and they have been for the last couple of years,” he told The Age.