The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Reusable Cups Are Falling In Popularity In Aussie Cafes

Reusable Cups Are Falling In Popularity In Aussie Cafes

The popularity of reusable cups has been falling, but the woman behind the KeepCup is urging Aussies to consider the environment when ordering their coffee.

KeepCup founder Abigail Forsyth told The Age the sales of her company’s reusable cups are only 70 per cent of what they were before the COVID pandemic, largely in part to cafes banning the use of reusable cups.

“Customers used to tell us that there was a bit of a pressure,” she told The Age.

“They’d go into the cafe and if they didn’t have a reusable [cup], they’d get a bit of a dirty look. That sort of social pressure has lifted quite significantly. We’ve got to bring it back to the fore again.”

Forsyth also said the pandemic meant people “just got out of the habit” of using them.

“There’s a little bit of jadedness around because KeepCup’s whole concept is around personal responsibility: if you want to get a coffee, bring your reusable [cup],” she said.

KeepCup cornered the market when it launched, so much so its name is now synonymous with reusable cups, but another big name in the market, Frank Green, has also seen a reduction in their sales.

Frank Green founder Ben Young said the company has been able to expand off the back of its water bottle sales.

“For us as a percentage of the total business [reusable coffee cup sales] have reduced, but that is also because our water bottle sales are up 400 per cent year-on-year, and they have been for the last couple of years,” he told The Age.

Jimmy Barnes Pays Tribute To His ‘Brother’ Jock Zonfrillo
NEXT STORY

Jimmy Barnes Pays Tribute To His ‘Brother’ Jock Zonfrillo

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Jimmy Barnes Pays Tribute To His ‘Brother’ Jock Zonfrillo

    Jimmy Barnes Pays Tribute To His ‘Brother’ Jock Zonfrillo

    Jimmy Barnes has paid tribute to celebrity chef and MasterChef judge Jock Zonfrillo, who died aged 46.
    Celebrity Chef And MasterChef Judge Jock Zonfrillo Dies Aged 46

    Celebrity Chef And MasterChef Judge Jock Zonfrillo Dies Aged 46

    Celebrity chef and much-loved judge on MasterChef Australia, Jock Zonfrillo has died aged 46.
    Coober Pedy To Become Mars For New U.S. Reality Series

    Coober Pedy To Become Mars For New U.S. Reality Series

    The Opal capital will play host to the new U.S. reality series ‘Stars On Mars’, where celebrities will simulate living in a Mars colony.
    Jason Momoa Goes Completely Nude During An Interview With Men’s Health

    Jason Momoa Goes Completely Nude During An Interview With Men’s Health

    In an interview with Men’s Health, Jason Momoa was gallivanting about his personal gym in the nude.
    Paramedic Killed In Line Of Duty Honoured With National Medal Of Service

    Paramedic Killed In Line Of Duty Honoured With National Medal Of Service

    A respected Sydney paramedic killed in the line of duty has been honoured with a National Medal of Service during a memorial service focused on celebrating the young father's life.