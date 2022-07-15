The Project

Returning Bali Travellers Could Undergo Airport Searches To Prevent Foot & Mouth Disease Outbreak

The federal government announced a $14 million plan to help prevent foot and mouth disease making its way to Australian shores.

Cases of foot and mouth disease were detected in Indonesia in May and later surfaced in Bali, which welcomes more than 100 flights from Australia every week.

Travellers entering Australia have been advised to ensure their clothes and shoes are free of soil or manure.

Travellers who meet the risk profile, such as coming into contact with livestock while in Indonesia, will be questioned, checked by detection dogs and will be required to have their shoes and luggage decontaminated.

Australia last had an outbreak of foot and mouth disease in the 1870s.

Agriculture Minister Murray Watt said $14 million AUD will be spent on combating the spread of the disease in Australia and overseas.

Of that, $5 million will go towards on-the-ground measures in Indonesia, Timor-Leste and Papua New Guinea, including technical assistance and epidemiological support.

A further $9 million will be spent on 18 new biosecurity officers to be stationed at Australian airports and mail centres, as well as detector dogs in Cairns and Darwin.

Funding will also go towards a new northern Australia coordinator to manage surveillance and preparedness strategies across the region.

Senator Watt warned the disease could cause an $80 billion hit to the economy if it was allowed to spread in Australia.

"We need the travelling public to take this seriously," he told reporters in Sydney.

"If foot and mouth disease gets into our country it will be a devastating blow for our agricultural industry, particularly our livestock industry.

The Nationals have called for the government to introduce compulsory shoe decontamination and a two-day ban from returning to regional Australia, in the wake of the outbreak.

With AAP.

