Retirees Travel From Florida To Poland To See The Eras Tour

The eight women told ABC6 they had planned the trip during their weekly ‘Martini Monday’ night in their singles community.

Barbara O'Hare, Donna Brownell, Vicki Dinou, Elaine Helstrom, Margaret Barton, Lisa Kaplan, Lyn MacGuire, and Dorice Kreinbring flew to Poland on July 29 and to attend the concert on August 1.

Barton, 75, told her friends he had loved seeing the popstar in the past and wanted them to be able to experience it, saying she would find the cheapest tickets in the world.

"We thought it was the martinis talking," Dinou said. "But sure enough, 30 minutes later, she called me and said, 'I found the tickets, they're fabulous seats, and we're going to Warsaw, Poland.'"

Barton is treating her friends to the entire trip - including flights, accommodation and concert tickets.

The women will stay in Poland until August 7 to take in some cooking classes, vodka tastings and sightseeing.

"I cried. I just couldn't believe it," Helstrom said. "It's overwhelming that someone can be so generous from the bottom of her heart...It's most unselfish act of kindness and generosity that I've ever had."