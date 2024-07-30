The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Retirees Travel From Florida To Poland To See The Eras Tour

Retirees Travel From Florida To Poland To See The Eras Tour

Eight Swifties are travelling all the way from their retirement home in Florida to Warsaw, Poland to see The Eras Tour.

The eight women told ABC6 they had planned the trip during their weekly ‘Martini Monday’ night in their singles community.

Barbara O'Hare, Donna Brownell, Vicki Dinou, Elaine Helstrom, Margaret Barton, Lisa Kaplan, Lyn MacGuire, and Dorice Kreinbring flew to Poland on July 29 and to attend the concert on August 1. 

Barton, 75, told her friends he had loved seeing the popstar in the past and wanted them to be able to experience it, saying she would find the cheapest tickets in the world. 

"We thought it was the martinis talking," Dinou said. "But sure enough, 30 minutes later, she called me and said, 'I found the tickets, they're fabulous seats, and we're going to Warsaw, Poland.'"

Barton is treating her friends to the entire trip - including flights, accommodation and concert tickets. 

The women will stay in Poland until August 7 to take in some cooking classes, vodka tastings and sightseeing.

"I cried. I just couldn't believe it," Helstrom said. "It's overwhelming that someone can be so generous from the bottom of her heart...It's most unselfish act of kindness and generosity that I've ever had."

USA's Favourite 'Nerd' Just Stole The Show At The Gymnastics And It Was Glorious
NEXT STORY

USA's Favourite 'Nerd' Just Stole The Show At The Gymnastics And It Was Glorious

Advertisement

Related Articles

USA's Favourite 'Nerd' Just Stole The Show At The Gymnastics And It Was Glorious

USA's Favourite 'Nerd' Just Stole The Show At The Gymnastics And It Was Glorious

An unsuspecting gymnast has been labelled the USA's favourite 'nerd' after his one and only apparatus clinched Team USA the bronze medal in the men's team final.
NSW & Queensland On Alert For Record Low Temperatures With Sub-Zero Already Recorded In Some Areas

NSW & Queensland On Alert For Record Low Temperatures With Sub-Zero Already Recorded In Some Areas

For those living in NSW and Queensland, it was a very chilly start to the morning, with sub-zero temperatures recorded in some areas.
Olympics Swimmer Ryan Murphy Celebrates Medal Win With Gender Reveal

Olympics Swimmer Ryan Murphy Celebrates Medal Win With Gender Reveal

American swimmer Ryan Murphy's wife, Bridget Kottinen, surprised him with the gender of their first baby after he won bronze in the 100-metre backstroke at the Paris Olympics.
Carl’s Jr To Shut Aussie Stores After Going Into Voluntary Administration

Carl’s Jr To Shut Aussie Stores After Going Into Voluntary Administration

The U.S. burger chain Carl’s Jr has placed its Australian stores into voluntary administration, with 20 stores across the country forced to close immediately.
Two Children Killed In Southport, UK, Stabbing Rampage

Two Children Killed In Southport, UK, Stabbing Rampage

Two children have been killed in a knife attack at a dance and yoga class in Southport, U.K..