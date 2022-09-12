The Project

Retailers Ask For Clarification On Public Holiday Rules For Trading

The Australian Retailers Association (ARA) has called on states and territories to clarify trading conditions for Australia's National Day of Mourning for Her Majesty The Queen on September 22.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese confirmed the one-off public holiday on Sunday and will be observed across the country.

However, ARA boss Paul Zahra has said it would "create some complications" due to store closures and staff scheduling challenges.

"There will also be a small but unexpected loss of trade, and additional staffing costs, which may impact cashflows for small businesses," he said.

Zahra added that many in the retail industry would want to pay their respects to the Queen and was "confident" that businesses would "abide respectfully" by the government's decision for a public holiday.

