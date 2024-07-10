The Project

Retail To Be Closed All Day On Anzac Day In NSW

NSW is extending its Anzac Day retail trading ban to cover the entire day, hoping it will help encourage more people to commemorate veterans.

Previously banned until 1 pm, the restrictions on retailers, including supermarkets, now won't be lifted until midnight.

Retailers who have exemptions - such as cafes, restaurants, chemists and newsagencies - can continue to trade all day.

Retail trading restrictions vary across Australia's jurisdictions, with only Western Australia also imposing a total ban.

Victoria and Queensland allow trading from 1pm, Tasmania does from 12.30pm, while South Australia only allows it in the Adelaide CBD between 12pm and 5pm.

The ACT and the Northern Territory have no restrictions.

The NSW RSL and the retail workers union back the ban, which Premier Chris Minns says is appropriate because of Anzac Day's status as Australia's most "solemn and significant" occasion.

"(We) will extend our retail trading restrictions across Anzac Day, to make sure our veterans are recognised and free to take part in services throughout the day," he said.

"It might be inconvenient for a few hours, but closing our biggest corporate shops for a single day is a small price to pay for living in a free and open democracy."

With AAP.

