Restaurants Scrapping QR Codes For Paper Menus Following Customer Backlash

Teddie King, the director of operations at the Japanese chain Zuma told the Wall Street Journal that the restaurant industry sees the QR code menu as “a little bit tacky.”

“It’s like self-checkout or putting your own IKEA stuff together,” software trainer Oz du Soleil told the Wall Street Journal.

Soliel added that he had walked out of a Las Vegas restaurant before placing an order due to its digital menu, voicing concerns over data privacy.

Not only do restaurants fear QR codes are tacky, but customers have expressed frustration over how difficult QR code menus can be to navigate, especially for older generations.

A survey conducted by Technomic found that QR codes do not encourage customers to dine in restaurants more frequently.

Technomic also discovered that a whopping 88 per cent of diners prefer paper menus over QR codes.

While QR codes can be convenient for younger generations, restaurants that exclusively rely on QR codes can alienate older generations.

Michele Baker Benesch, president of Menu Men, told PYMNTS that “People are frustrated, especially people 40 years and older.”

“Sometimes their phones don't work. They don’t know how to access the QR code. So before they even get to order a beverage … they’re already upset, and that hampers the entire customer experience.”