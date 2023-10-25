The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Restaurant Sparks Debate Over Surcharge For Adults' Unable To Parent'

Restaurant Sparks Debate Over Surcharge For Adults' Unable To Parent'

A restaurant in the U.S. has sparked debate after introducing a fee for parents unable to "parent" their children.

Redditor LPineapplePizzaLover shared a photo of the Toccoa Riverside Restaurant's menu which outlines the surcharges. 

"Adult surcharge: For adults unable to parent $$$," the menu states.

A monetary amount is not listed by the restaurant, which is in Blue Ridge Mountain, Georgia.

Commenters criticised the charge, with one asking "What is deemed as an 'adult who can't parent'?".

"No grounds to charge extra if that were to happen," they said. 

 "Just say no kids…? Kids can be annoying, but they're unpredictable because they're KIDS," said another.

One review on Google claimed to have been a victim of the parenting charge.

"The owner came out and told me he was adding $50 to my bill because of my children's behavior," Kyle Landmann said.

"My kids watched a tablet until the food arrived, ate their food, and my wife took them outside while I waited and paid the bill."

Other's on Reddit were quick to point out the number of surcharges the restaurant could charge patrons for.

"The number of red flags on this menu, I'd just go ahead and say no thanks. I mean, the parenting thing is one bit, but if they can't get their shit together enough to deal with setting a price that deals with their credit card fees, and their solution is to show the low price and add a surcharge?" said one person.

"Passive-aggressive declarations where they really don't belong always trigger a bit of sympathetic embarrassment for me," said another.

Five Nights At Freddy's Finally Set To Hit The Cinema
NEXT STORY

Five Nights At Freddy's Finally Set To Hit The Cinema

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Five Nights At Freddy's Finally Set To Hit The Cinema

    Five Nights At Freddy's Finally Set To Hit The Cinema

    If you want something to watch this week, Rove has you covered!
    Kremlin Denies President Vladimir Putin Is Using A Body Double

    Kremlin Denies President Vladimir Putin Is Using A Body Double

    There’s always too much news to keep up with, so these are some of the weirdest headlines from around the world.
    Statement On Child Support From Minister For Social Services Amanda Rishworth

    Statement On Child Support From Minister For Social Services Amanda Rishworth

    Statement On Child Support From Minister For Social Services, Amanda Rishworth
    Charity Store Asks People To Stop Donating Adult Toys

    Charity Store Asks People To Stop Donating Adult Toys

    A charity shop in Wales has asked the community not to donate sex toys.
    Gen Z Want Less Sex Scenes In TV And Movies Because They Are ‘Unnecessary’

    Gen Z Want Less Sex Scenes In TV And Movies Because They Are ‘Unnecessary’

    According to the annual UCLA report, Gen Z are a bunch of freakin’ nerds. They want less sex and more friendship when it comes to television and film.