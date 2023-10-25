Restaurant Sparks Debate Over Surcharge For Adults' Unable To Parent'

Redditor LPineapplePizzaLover shared a photo of the Toccoa Riverside Restaurant's menu which outlines the surcharges.

"Adult surcharge: For adults unable to parent $$$," the menu states.

A monetary amount is not listed by the restaurant, which is in Blue Ridge Mountain, Georgia.

Commenters criticised the charge, with one asking "What is deemed as an 'adult who can't parent'?".

"No grounds to charge extra if that were to happen," they said.

"Just say no kids…? Kids can be annoying, but they're unpredictable because they're KIDS," said another.

One review on Google claimed to have been a victim of the parenting charge.

"The owner came out and told me he was adding $50 to my bill because of my children's behavior," Kyle Landmann said.

"My kids watched a tablet until the food arrived, ate their food, and my wife took them outside while I waited and paid the bill."

Other's on Reddit were quick to point out the number of surcharges the restaurant could charge patrons for.

"The number of red flags on this menu, I'd just go ahead and say no thanks. I mean, the parenting thing is one bit, but if they can't get their shit together enough to deal with setting a price that deals with their credit card fees, and their solution is to show the low price and add a surcharge?" said one person.

"Passive-aggressive declarations where they really don't belong always trigger a bit of sympathetic embarrassment for me," said another.