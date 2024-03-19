The Project

Restaurant Offers Discount For Well Behaved Children

A New York restaurant had divided diners by offering a controversial “well-behaved kids” discount.

A recently resurfaced photo of a receipt offering a $6.72 discount for courteous customers has once again stirred up debate online. 

Posted to the ‘mildly interesting’ subreddit, the picture attracted a lot of supporters, one commending the restaurant for making eating out “easier and more enjoyable for everyone”.

“Yes this is it! Let’s incentivize good parenting,” said one enthusiastic commenter, while another pointed out that  “people respond much better to rewards than punishment.”

Not everyone was on board with the incentive, with some noting that “good behaviour” is subjective, and one parent commenting it was “not for those of us with adhd kids, then”.

Others felt the discount could be easily manipulated, one person saying  “I can already see the Karen with four goblins demanding that they give her the discount even after her kids trash the booth.”

Childless diners also questioned whether they would be rewarded for their good behaviour, one saying “Does that mean I can get a discount for not having any kids? They're super quiet when they don't exist.”

