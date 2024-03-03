Restaurant Gets Revenge On Influencer Who Insisted On A Free Meal In Exchange For Exposure

Pan-Asian restaurant Lucky Ramen & Sushi in Manchester, UK, shared to their Instagram account the DM they received from an influencer.

The message read, “Hey sorry I know it's short notice but I’m in Manchester tomorrow and looking for somewhere for brunch with my partner, would you be open for a collab with me for a post on my story and page?”

The restaurant replied, “Really?...? Oh, what a surprise! Another thrilling DM from a blue tick superstar asking for a free feast in exchange for an Insta post.”

“Because, you know, exposure pays the bills! We’re just thrilled that you appreciate our food but hey, we appreciate paying customers even more!”

The anonymous influencer then replied to the restaurant’s message after it was posted publicly, saying, “Personally, I think you’re bang out of order. HOW DARE you try and expose us like that.”

“So you think people like us don’t deserve to eat for FREE??? Just in case you didn’t realise, we are doing our best to help and promote you for FREEEE!!!

"We don’t expect much, just a free meal to compensate our time, labour, effort, and positive energy that we are supplying you.”

They added that the “arrogance” of the restaurant made them “feel sick.”

“We go where we want, eat what we want and lastly - it’s all for free! WHOS LAUGHING NOW???”

The restaurant continued, “This follow-up DM is a total game-changer, and guess what? We’re now rolling out the red carpet for all the free meals you desire.

“And that’s not all – our chefs are ready to part ways with their Crocs and Birkenstocks, throwing them in as an extra bonus for your tender love and labour!”

People flooded the comments with messages of support for the restaurant.

“When will influencers understand to support small. Get your free stuff from corporates, fair enough. But don’t expect it from small businesses. This is wild!” one person wrote.

“They must be broke influencers if they’re begging for a free meal,” another wrote.

Many asked the restaurant to name and shame the influencer, saying that “they don’t deserve a following with this type of attitude.”

The restaurant declined to name and shame, writing, “We’re not equipped for the whole ‘name and shame gig’. Leaving that for another day - the day they respond!”