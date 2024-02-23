The Project

Restaurant Causes Stir As They Introduce A No Selfie Rule

A new restaurant has caused quite a stir after it unveiled it’s list of 10 strict rules, including no bathroom selfies and no kissing the chef without her consent.

New York’s Frog Club released the 10 rules on their Instagram account, laying out the rules for dining in the establishment, with the list being titled “Ways to get 86’d.”

Some standard rules on the list are: don’t be rude or inappropriate to staff, no touching memorabilia, no stealing from the restaurant and no getting “dangerously intoxicated.”

But some rules are little less traditional: Lying about it being your birthday, cancelling a reservation more than thrice, kissing the chef without her consent and taking photos inside, including bathroom selfies are the other ways you can get kicked out of the venue.

 
View this post on Instagram
 

A post shared by Frog Club NYC (@frogclubnyc)

However, the kiss ban can be overturned if you pay $1,000 ($AUD 1,500) as it is listed on the restaurant’s menu.

And it turns out, someone was willing to pay the hefty sum. Chef Liz Johnson told The New York Times that “it was sweet” that someone paid.

The restaurant also requires diners to cover the cameras on their mobile phones with a sticker upon entry.

Some social media users were not happy to hear they were unable to take photos. “I’m [definitely] taking a photo inside,” one Instagram user said, while another added, “Damn! No photography in the bathroom? How am I supposed to take a picture of boffa?”

 
View this post on Instagram
 

A post shared by Frog Club NYC (@frogclubnyc)

At least one home has been lost to bushfires in the state’s west after strong winds and high temperatures on Thursday left around 5,000 properties across the state without power.
