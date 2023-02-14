The Project

Restaurant Bans All Kids Under 10 Years Old Because They’re Too Messy

A high-end restaurant in the U.S. has implemented a new policy that is sure to ruffle some feathers: all kids under the age of 10 are banned from dining there.

The controversial new policy was made by Nettie’s House of Spaghetti in New Jersey, where they announced on Facebook and Instagram their future kid-ban plan.

"We love kids. We really, truly, do. But lately, it’s been extremely challenging to accommodate children at Nettie’s,” the restaurant wrote.

"Between noise levels, lack of space for highchairs, cleaning up crazy messes, and the liability of kids running around the restaurant, we have decided that it’s time to take control of the situation.

"This wasn’t a decision that was made lightly, but some recent events have pushed us to implement this new policy. As of March 8, the day we return from our winter break, we will no longer allow children under 10 to dine in the restaurant.

"We know that this is going to make some of you very upset, especially those of you with very well-behaved kids, but we believe this is the right decision for our business moving forward.

"Thank you for understanding. "

The post, unsurprisingly, divided opinion, with the restaurant having to limit comments after thousands flocked to the post.

“Fantastic idea,” one user wrote.

“Having worked in the industry since I was 14, I've never seen anything like I have in the recent past. Kids are out of control and most parents are oblivious.”

“I think it's a good policy. And for the record, I have kids, grown now, and still agree with this,” said another.

There were, however, some parents who were disappointed with the decision.

“That is really sad to hear .. I was looking forward to trying out your place but with a well-behaved 9-year-old I’m not welcome .. sad,” a disgruntled parent wrote.

