The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Residents Told To Prepare For Flooding In NSW, NT, Victoria And Queensland

Residents Told To Prepare For Flooding In NSW, NT, Victoria And Queensland

Heavy rain is set to continue across Australia's far north and southeastern states, bringing potentially life-threatening floods to some areas.

Flood warnings have been issued for multiple areas across NSW and the north western Northern Territory, as well as Victoria and southern Queensland.

Some residents in rural communities in northern NSW are already cut off by flood waters, including about 500 people in Darkwood, west of Coffs Harbour, impacted by flooding on the Bellinger River.

The NSW State Emergency Service is in contact with the affected residents and can resupply them if required.

Heavy rain with potential flash flooding is forecast for parts of NSW's Southern Tablelands, South West Slopes, Riverina, and Snowy Mountains from late Wednesday morning.

"The main risk associated with this storm is localised heavy rainfall leading to flash flooding and damaging winds," the SES said.

Six-hourly rainfall totals of 50 to 80 mm are likely, with 24-hour totals of 80 to 120 mm possible, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Heavy falls are set to hit northeastern Victoria, as well as southern NSW, along the Hume Highway, potentially impacting people driving between Melbourne and Sydney.

Lindsay Lohan Paid $500,000 For Brief Cameo In New ‘Mean Girls’ Movie
NEXT STORY

Lindsay Lohan Paid $500,000 For Brief Cameo In New ‘Mean Girls’ Movie

Advertisement

Related Articles

Lindsay Lohan Paid $500,000 For Brief Cameo In New ‘Mean Girls’ Movie

Lindsay Lohan Paid $500,000 For Brief Cameo In New ‘Mean Girls’ Movie

Lindsay Lohan has reportedly scored a big payday for her brief cameo in the new musical adaptation of ‘Mean Girls’.
Fruit Juice Is Worse For Kids Than Diet Coke, According To A New Study

Fruit Juice Is Worse For Kids Than Diet Coke, According To A New Study

Fruit juice contains so much sugar it is better to give your kids Diet Coke, according to a new study.
Dingo Behind Child Attacks Put Down By K'gari Officials

Dingo Behind Child Attacks Put Down By K'gari Officials

A dingo that attacked two children and a man on the Queensland island of K'gari in recent weeks has been put down.
Guinness World Record May Remove Bobi's Titles Of Being The World's Oldest Dog

Guinness World Record May Remove Bobi's Titles Of Being The World's Oldest Dog

When Bobi the dog died last year, he had been crowned the world's oldest dog and the oldest dog ever.
Nicole Kidman Admits She Tells A Little Lie About Her Height After Being Told She Was ‘Too Tall’ For Hollywood

Nicole Kidman Admits She Tells A Little Lie About Her Height After Being Told She Was ‘Too Tall’ For Hollywood

Nicole Kidman has admitted she still feels insecure about her height and that she has been rounding down her height for most of her career.