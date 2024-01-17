Residents Told To Prepare For Flooding In NSW, NT, Victoria And Queensland

Flood warnings have been issued for multiple areas across NSW and the north western Northern Territory, as well as Victoria and southern Queensland.

Some residents in rural communities in northern NSW are already cut off by flood waters, including about 500 people in Darkwood, west of Coffs Harbour, impacted by flooding on the Bellinger River.

The NSW State Emergency Service is in contact with the affected residents and can resupply them if required.

Heavy rain with potential flash flooding is forecast for parts of NSW's Southern Tablelands, South West Slopes, Riverina, and Snowy Mountains from late Wednesday morning.

"The main risk associated with this storm is localised heavy rainfall leading to flash flooding and damaging winds," the SES said.

Six-hourly rainfall totals of 50 to 80 mm are likely, with 24-hour totals of 80 to 120 mm possible, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Heavy falls are set to hit northeastern Victoria, as well as southern NSW, along the Hume Highway, potentially impacting people driving between Melbourne and Sydney.