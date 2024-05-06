The Project

Reserve Bank of Australia Unlikely To Offer Interest Rate Relief In May

Homeowners are being warned interest rate relief may not be on the cards any time soon as the Reserve Bank of Australia continues its battle against inflation.

Interest rates are unlikely to move at the Reserve Bank of Australia's third meeting for the year, though stalling progress on inflation may have central bankers on edge. Following stronger consumer price data and resilience in the labour market, expectations for interest rate cuts have been pushed back, meaning borrowers could be waiting longer for mortgage payment relief.

Ahead of the two-day meeting on Monday, there was little doubt the central bank was extending its pause for the fourth time at the May meeting.

All but one of the 37 economists polled by Reuters were expecting interest rates to stay on hold at 4.35 per cent.

Corinna Economic Advisory economist Saul Eslake said the stronger March quarter inflation data had "put paid to whatever hopes others, including the financial markets, had that the RBA might cut rates this year".

"The RBA was later than its peers in starting to raise rates and has raised them by less than its peers - it stands to reason that it will, therefore, be later than its peers to start cutting rates," Mr Eslake said.

With AAP.

