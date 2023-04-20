Reserve Bank Of Australia To Be Given Huge Overhaul After A Year Of Rate Rises

A long-awaited review is recommending a major rebuild to update our RBA.

"My goal here, throughout, is a world-class central bank which is more effective, more transparent and more independent," Treasurer Jim Chalmers said.

It was commissioned last year after Governor Philip Lowe told borrowers interest rates would likely remain on hold until 2024, only for the RBA to set 10 consecutive interest rate rises.

Now the RBA is set to be stripped of its rule over the cash rate.

The report says the RBA board should be split in two; one half will oversee the central bank, focussing on employment and the economy, and the other will use actual financial experts to set interest rates.

The government would lose its power to veto decisions, which they've never used anyway.

The board would meet eight times a year and hold mandatory press conferences.

"Not about taking shots at anyone, not about one decision or one piece of advice or even one set of decisions," Chalmers said.

"This is about making sure that we have the right combination of objectives and structures and processes and people to make the right decisions, difficult decisions in the future."

The changes would bring Australia's central bank into line with the likes of the U.K. and Canada, and both sides of politics are offering their support in principle.