Reserve Bank Of Australia Increases The Cash Rate To 4.35%

Australia's central bank has pulled the trigger on a widely expected 25 basis point interest rate hike aimed at driving down stubbornly high inflation.

The move takes the official cash rate to 4.35 per cent and is the first rate rise in four months.

Provided banks pass the increase on to borrowers, the cash rate hike will add an extra $84 to monthly repayments for a $500,000 loan over 30 years.

The 0.25 percentage point increase follows four months on hold at 4.1 per cent, with the RBA moving to the sidelines to observe the impact of its aggressive tightening round started last year. 

More tightening may still be needed, RBA governor Michele Bullock specified.  

"Whether further tightening of monetary policy is required to ensure that inflation returns to target in a reasonable timeframe will depend upon the data and the evolving assessment of risks," Ms Bullock said in a post-meeting statement. 

Two Men Arrested Over Crash That Killed Two Boys In Sydney

Two men have been arrested after a day-long manhunt for the duo who left the scene of a devastating car crash that left two teenage boys dead.
The sound of low-flying helicopters in North Queensland has confused crocodiles into thinking it’s mating season, sending them into a frisky frenzy.
Known for their excessive spending and indulgent lifestyles, the Kardashians take a surprisingly low key approach to tooth fairy rewards.
An American couple, expecting triplets, have shocked the internet after revealing they are naming their triplets Locklan, Wilder, and…Brisbane.
An Italian judge has ordered the seizure of 779.5 million euros ($A1.29 billion) from short-term rentals platform Airbnb's European headquarters in Ireland for alleged tax evasion, Milan prosecutors' office says.