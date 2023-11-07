Reserve Bank Of Australia Increases The Cash Rate To 4.35%

The move takes the official cash rate to 4.35 per cent and is the first rate rise in four months.

Provided banks pass the increase on to borrowers, the cash rate hike will add an extra $84 to monthly repayments for a $500,000 loan over 30 years.

The 0.25 percentage point increase follows four months on hold at 4.1 per cent, with the RBA moving to the sidelines to observe the impact of its aggressive tightening round started last year.

More tightening may still be needed, RBA governor Michele Bullock specified.

"Whether further tightening of monetary policy is required to ensure that inflation returns to target in a reasonable timeframe will depend upon the data and the evolving assessment of risks," Ms Bullock said in a post-meeting statement.